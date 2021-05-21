Fort Worth and Tarrant County are dynamic, fun, hip and culturally diverse places to live. Why not celebrate that? “Where I Live,” a new and regular series, will explore the neighborhoods of Fort Worth and Tarrant County with interesting stories straight from the people who live there.
Where I Live: Linwood neighborhood is like ‘our little Manhattan’ in Fort Worth
Looking out the window, there’s a constant parade of people and their dogs. Not sure if every resident here owns a dog, but Linwood is the biggest dog-loving community we’ve ever seen. And, a place with this many dogs can never be an unhappy place.