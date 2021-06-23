Tarrant County
Tarrant County’s online platform sees spike in mental health requests
The TXT4 Tarrant Cares program aims to connect residents to community resources. The already-established Tarrant Cares program offers a website with resources on everything from housing issues to recreation services.
‘Pushing the homeless back’: Proposed mental health clinic could displace people living in Glenwood Park
Doctor, advocates at odds over proposed development that spotlights the competing challenges the country’s 12th-largest city faces as it grows.
Different interest groups take responsibility for women’s health care in Tarrant County
Abortion Providers say they provide essential resources to women around Fort Worth. Pro-life advocates say when the so-called heartbeat bill goes into effect they will be ready to provide healthcare to women in Fort Worth.
District 8 candidates spar over how fast 76104 can be improved
Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray is making the case for another term in office while her challenger, Chris Nettles, is arguing for a change in leadership.
Wellness program aims to teach nursing students how to cope with workload
Evelyn Candido works grueling 12-hour shifts as a nurse at Medical City Fort Worth. The COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified her job. Candido, who graduated […]
Fort Worth students eager to get COVID-19 shots at district clinic
Arlington Heights High School graduate Isaack Knapp wants things to go back to normal, he said, but he understands how serious the pandemic has been.
What’s best path forward for Fort Worth schools after pandemic?
Fort Worth ISD Kent Scribner and Mayor Betsy Price sat down Monday to talk about what they thought will be the best way for education to move past the pandemic.