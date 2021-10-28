Tarrant County
TCU emerging leader uses research, programming to help increase access to education
Whitnee Boyd has spent years fighting her way into rooms, jobs and spaces that were not made for people like her. Now, she’s making the path easier for those who come next. “I often say with my research approach that it is through the lens of a Black woman who has entered spaces that were…
Tarrant County College offers companies tailored training to give workers a trajectory to success
Tarrant County College’s Corporate Solutions and Economic Development office provides established companies with tailor-made training for their employees.
Texas A&M law school sees new levels of success, growth
The Texas A&M University School of Law has reached new heights since the College Station-based higher education institution took over the campus in 2013.
Fort Worth organization distributes almost $1 million in scholarships in past three years to send young Latinas to college
“¡Sí, se puede!” For young Hispanic women, it is common to be burdened with having to become caretakers and staying home after high school. “In Hispanic households, they kind of keep…
Managing 2019 bond, tax rate top priorities for Tarrant County College board of trustee candidates
Four seats on the Tarrant County College board of trustees are on the May 1 ballot.