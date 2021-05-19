Meet our Advisory Council!

The Fort Worth Report Reader Advisory Council is made up of informed, engaged residents who believe in the importance of nonpartisan, factual local journalism. They provide perspective, ideas and opinions on news coverage in Fort Worth and Tarrant County, and help our journalists better understand and respond to the communities they cover. The council meets quarterly.

Join the council We’re looking for a few more members to help improve our understanding of Tarrant County. If you live or work in Tarrant County, and believe in the importance of a fair and impartial press, we’d like you to hear from you! Apply by June 15; we’ll add up to five more members representing a variety of neighborhoods and interests. Click here to apply. Questions? Email membership@fortworthreport.org

MEMBERS, 2021-2022

Tamara Albury

Principal, Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Dr. Whitnee Boyd

Higher education professional, entrepreneur, and community volunteer

Heather Buen

Senior Analyst at a utility company and a member of the City of Fort Worth’s Community Action Partners Council

Abdul Chappell

Community activist, Mentor founder of Wecanbuildabetterhood

Barbara Clark-Galupi

Nonprofit Consultant, creative!mpact and Publisher, DFW501c.com

Michelle Cortez Gonzales

2021 Carter Museum Community Artist, former public art project manager for the Arts Council of Fort Worth and art teacher at Polytechnic High School

Cindy Crain

Senior Associate at OrgCode Consulting, helping communities design and deliver housing and services to people experiencing homelessness.

Innovation Team for hsc.

Cameron Cushman

Entrepreneurial Community Builder and Assistant VP of Innovation Ecosystems at UNTHSC.

Salvador (Sal) Espino

Real estate attorney, Fort Worth City Council member from 2005-2017

Reba Henry

Retired Communications Professional, Special Events Coordinator, and a prolific community volunteer

Ebony Jones

Director, Fort Worth Strategy for Teach For America-DFW

Lauren-Ashton (LA) Moncrief

Co-Founder, L Marketing Collective

Ernie Moran

Public school teacher

Lydia Guijardo Rickard

Community advocate for the Hispanic community and the business community and owner of two local businesses, including a creative marketing firm.

Steve Ruiz

Elected member of the AFL-CIO Labor Council Executive Board in Tarrant County, Member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Ken Shimamoto

Veteran, musician, writer