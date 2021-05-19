Meet our Advisory Council!
The Fort Worth Report Reader Advisory Council is made up of informed, engaged residents who believe in the importance of nonpartisan, factual local journalism. They provide perspective, ideas and opinions on news coverage in Fort Worth and Tarrant County, and help our journalists better understand and respond to the communities they cover. The council meets quarterly.
Join the council
We’re looking for a few more members to help improve our understanding of Tarrant County. If you live or work in Tarrant County, and believe in the importance of a fair and impartial press, we’d like you to hear from you! Apply by June 15; we’ll add up to five more members representing a variety of neighborhoods and interests. Click here to apply. Questions? Email membership@fortworthreport.org
MEMBERS, 2021-2022
Tamara Albury
Principal, Young Women’s Leadership Academy
Dr. Whitnee Boyd
Higher education professional, entrepreneur, and community volunteer
Heather Buen
Senior Analyst at a utility company and a member of the City of Fort Worth’s Community Action Partners Council
Abdul Chappell
Community activist, Mentor founder of Wecanbuildabetterhood
Barbara Clark-Galupi
Nonprofit Consultant, creative!mpact and Publisher, DFW501c.com
Michelle Cortez Gonzales
2021 Carter Museum Community Artist, former public art project manager for the Arts Council of Fort Worth and art teacher at Polytechnic High School
Cindy Crain
Senior Associate at OrgCode Consulting, helping communities design and deliver housing and services to people experiencing homelessness.
Cameron Cushman
Entrepreneurial Community Builder and Assistant VP of Innovation Ecosystems at UNTHSC.
Salvador (Sal) Espino
Real estate attorney, Fort Worth City Council member from 2005-2017
Reba Henry
Retired Communications Professional, Special Events Coordinator, and a prolific community volunteer
Ebony Jones
Director, Fort Worth Strategy for Teach For America-DFW
Lauren-Ashton (LA) Moncrief
Co-Founder, L Marketing Collective
Ernie Moran
Public school teacher
Lydia Guijardo Rickard
Community advocate for the Hispanic community and the business community and owner of two local businesses, including a creative marketing firm.
Steve Ruiz
Elected member of the AFL-CIO Labor Council Executive Board in Tarrant County, Member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Ken Shimamoto
Veteran, musician, writer