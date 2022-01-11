As a nonprofit newsroom, the Fort Worth Report relies on the generosity of our members to provide in-depth, non-partisan coverage of local issues that matter.
Who is a member?
Anyone who has given at least $25 within the past year is a member. See a full list of our members and founding donors.
Why should I become a member?
Your investment helps us create a stronger Fort Worth and Tarrant County by:
- Helping us hire more reporters
- Keeping our site free and accessible to all
- Creating a more informed, engaged, empowered community.
What are your member benefits?
- Local News Advocate
- Recognition on our digital donor wall.
- Insider information in our quarterly members-only newsletter
- First Amendment Friends ($250-$1000 annually)
- Everything at the previous level
- Early access to FWR events
- Headliners ($1,000+ annually)
- Everything at the previous level
- Invitation to annual Leadership Circle appreciation event with CEO/Publisher and Managing Editor
- Leadership Circle ($5,000+ annually)
- Everything at the previous level
- Special recognition at the Fort Worth Report annual event
How do I become a member?
- Give today at our donation page to become a member.
- You can also mail a check to Fort Worth Report, 2003 8th Ave., #300, Fort Worth, TX 76110.
- Please contact us for more ways to give.
Can my business or organization give to Fort Worth Report?
- Yes, foundations and corporations can give to Fort Worth Report. Contact us for more details.
Do members and donors influence stories and news coverage?
- Funders have no influence over editorial decisions. Please see our donor transparency policy and our editorial independence policy for details.
Is my gift to Fort Worth Report tax deductible?
- Yes! Fort Worth Report is an independent nonpartisan 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
- Our tax ID (EIN) is 83-4688357.
How long does membership last?
- Membership lasts until one year after your most recent gift.