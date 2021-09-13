Profiles in Leadership is a chance to look at the next movers and shakers of Fort Worth. The series explores what happens when we expand who is considered a leader, how the city will grow without the “Old Guard” in charge, and how some already have stepped up to make changes in the city.

Paving a new way: Fort Worth looks for successors to Old Guard A rejected Olympic bid helped lead to one of the most visionary projects Fort Worth has pulled off — Dickies Arena, a $540 million project paid for mostly by private investors led by billionaire Ed Bass. Fort Worth leaders attempted to get the 2012 Olympics in Cowtown, but the city lacked a state-of-the-art arena to […]

Fort Worth Hispanic chamber leader works to promote families, community Two years ago, Anette Landeros was preparing to lead the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. During that time, some asked her, “What if you have kids?” No one knew she was pregnant at that time. Her […]