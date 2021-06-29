When he was the water district board president, Jack Stevens unilaterally directed staff in March to pay retiring general manager Jim Oliver more than $300,000 in extra compensation.

Leah King, who is now president of the Tarrant Regional Water District board, made a motion during a special meeting Tuesday morning to revoke Stevens’ direction to staff. The motion passed unanimously. After the board met in closed session for about two hours with the law firm Thompson and Horton, King said in a statement that the board had learned of Stevens’ action during its June 15 meeting. Stevens directed the human resources department to place 2,093 hours of additional paid leave into Oliver’s employee account, which meant he’d be eligible for more than $300,000 in extra compensation, she said.

“The compensation decision for Jim Oliver may be unlawful, the process may have been improper, and certainly, in my opinion, the decision was ill-advised and not reflective of the good and transparent government you should expect from this board,” King said in a statement.

Jim Oliver, Tarrant Regional Water District general manager

“The Texas Constitution prohibits a public entity, like TRWD, from gifting public funds that do not serve a public purpose and do not result in a return benefit for the important functions of TRWD. The Texas Constitution also prohibits public entities from providing excess compensation retroactively for past services rendered,” she added.

After the meeting, King declined to explain why Thompson and Horton had been consulted rather than the water district’s general counsel, Pope, Hardwick, Christie, Schell, Kelly and Taplett. She said Dan Buhman, who will become general manager on July 1, picked Thompson and Horton.

It appears likely that no money was actually paid to Oliver.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

