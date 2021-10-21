(Fort Worth, TX) – Chris Taylor, an assistant criminal district attorney in Tarrant County,

has been appointed to serve as the judge for the 48th District Court by Texas Governor

Greg Abbott.

Taylor, who works in the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s civil division, will

replace retiring Judge David Evans, who has served as this court’s judge since December

23, 2003.

“I am honored and humbled to take over the leadership of such a historic court,” said

Taylor, 39. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Tarrant County and

promise to always follow the law.”

Taylor, who has been with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for nearly

four years, will be the 13th judge of this court that was established in 1891. This is the

second oldest court in Tarrant County.

“Chris Taylor is a great attorney and he will be missed in this office,” Tarrant County

Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. “He will be exactly what you want in a judge: smart, calm, courteous and committed to following the law.”

Taylor will serve a term that will expire December 31, 2022.

He is a member of the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees,

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Advisory Board and the Texas District & County

Attorneys Association. He volunteers as a board member of the Women’s Center of Tarrant

County and the Alliance for Children.

Taylor received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Texas

and his law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.