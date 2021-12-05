Vibrant blue, purple, red, green and white lights pulsated through the park as pianists pounded away at their keys on Dec. 1.

Artist Jonathon Borofsky’s 50-foot tall brushed aluminum piece “Man With a Briefcase.” sits in Burnett Park, 501 W 7th St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests who signed up ahead of time sit in a reserved seating area at the concert event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A script sits on a stand on Dec. 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. President Andy Taft introduces pianists Sara Doan and Evan Mitchell on Dec. 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pianist Evan Mitchell plays piano during a reading of the Polar Express at Burnett Park on Dec. 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sara Doan reads an excerpt of the Polar Express on Dec. 1. Pianist Evan Mitchell quietly played piano during the reading then Doan joined him scene transitions. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A person records a video of the Singing Trees in Burnett Park. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guest Kevin Johnson watches the Singing Trees change colors with the pianists’ music. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Singing Trees were designed by Canadian lighting design firm Limbic Media. Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. President Andy Taft said musicians can come up and play freely. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A sign welcomes guests to the Burnett Park’s Singing Trees show on Dec. 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A child watches the Singing Trees put on a light show at Burnett Park on Dec. 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Cliburn in the Community’s concert premiered a new addition in downtown Fort Worth — the Singing Trees, a light exhibit of over 6,000 lights designed by Canadian lighting design firm Limbic Media.

Pianists Sara Doan and Evan Mitchell performed “The Polar Express.” The event also hosted Neighbor’s House Grocery, a grocery store in downtown Fort Worth.

Cliburn in the Community Events: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 Fort Worth Public Library, Southwest Regional, 4001 Library Lane. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 Fort Worth Public Library, Central, 500 W 3rd St. 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

“Invite your friends who know how to play the saxophone or tuba or a singing group from your church, come on out and enjoy this interactive light exhibit,” Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. President Andy Taft said. “We want to see your creativity.”

The Lawn at the Shops at Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave.

