Vibrant blue, purple, red, green and white lights pulsated through the park as pianists pounded away at their keys on Dec. 1.
The Cliburn in the Community’s concert premiered a new addition in downtown Fort Worth — the Singing Trees, a light exhibit of over 6,000 lights designed by Canadian lighting design firm Limbic Media.
Pianists Sara Doan and Evan Mitchell performed “The Polar Express.” The event also hosted Neighbor’s House Grocery, a grocery store in downtown Fort Worth.
Cliburn in the Community Events:
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6
Fort Worth Public Library, Southwest Regional, 4001 Library Lane.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7
Fort Worth Public Library, Central, 500 W 3rd St.
11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
“Invite your friends who know how to play the saxophone or tuba or a singing group from your church, come on out and enjoy this interactive light exhibit,” Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. President Andy Taft said. “We want to see your creativity.”
The Lawn at the Shops at Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.