FORT WORTH, TX – January 6, 2022 – Goldenrod Companies, a commercial real estate development and investment management firm, has just announced Fort Worth’s newest mixed-use development in the popular West 7th District.

The Van Zandt at 2816 W. 7th St. will break ground in the first quarter of 2022 as the first speculative office development in Fort Worth since 2017. The high-profile project at the northwest corner of Foch Street and West 7th Street will include approximately 99,400 square feet of Class AA office space, 147 multi-family units, and 11,600 square feet of street-facing retail and dining space.

The Van Zandt will provide tenants with a unique urban experience. The amenity-rich asset boasts an outdoor deck with a fitness center, pool, and indoor/outdoor meeting spaces and lounge areas.

“We are excited to be a part of the Fort Worth community and believe the city’s pro-business environment and robust population growth will continue to attract corporate users who see the benefits of living and working in the West 7th District,” said Brandon Schubert, Director of Investments at Goldenrod. “We believe The Van Zandt project will continue the transformation of the West 7th District into a unique live, work, and play environment.”

Goldenrod has selected Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment company, to provide office leasing services for The Van Zandt.

“The steep upward trajectory of Fort Worth’s population is outpacing new office deliveries,” said Chris Doggett, Executive Vice President at Stream Fort Worth. “The Van Zandt was born as a result of Goldenrod’s recognition of the demand for additional best-in-class office space in Fort Worth as the market continues to experience a flight to quality to retain existing talent and attract the best new talent. The Van Zandt will be located in arguably the best development site in Fort Worth, and we believe it will capture the attention of corporations that are considering relocating to the DFW market.”

Fort Worth currently stands as one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. Since 2011, it has seen a 26 percent rise in population growth and climbed to the 12th largest city in the United States. With over 70 corporations considering Fort Worth for relocation, it continues to see an overwhelming need for superior office space. Through the end of the third quarter of 2021, Fort Worth saw over 1.6 million square feet of positive net absorption in Class A office space. Comparing this to the 160,000 square feet of negative net absorption the city experienced in Class B office space further proves the city’s need for additional quality office space.

“The Fort Worth office market is poised for incredible growth,” said Dan Harris, Stream’s National Managing Director for Office Tenant Representation. “The city has emerged as a realistic option for some of our larger clients who are looking to expand their operations or relocate to the Metroplex. We have seen the demand for more projects like The Van Zandt come to market. With the delivery of additional Class A office developments, Fort Worth will become a major contender for corporate relocations and has the opportunity to be the next area in DFW to experience an explosion in office development.”

Stream’s Doggett and Cullen Donohue, Senior Associate, will oversee office leasing for The Van Zandt.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 950 real estate professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Greater Los Angeles, Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.3 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

About Goldenrod Companies

Goldenrod is a commercial real estate investment firm specializing in the development and acquisition of high-quality, cash-flowing assets throughout the Central United States. Led by 12-year retired NFL veteran Zach Wiegert, Goldenrod has acquired or developed more than $3.0 billion in assets over the past 26 years. Goldenrod currently manages three closed-end funds with more than $450 million of invested capital and $2.1 billion of assets under management. Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Goldenrod has regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Fort Collins, CO.