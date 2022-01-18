Fort Worth artist Fernando Rojas spent the past two years painting commissioned murals around the city. Now, his work is featured inside the Will Rogers Memorial Center and the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, at 1300 Gendy Street.

“Working as an artist can sometimes be very demanding, so having my work carefully finished, selected and displayed for anyone to see feels like I just completed a chapter in my career… It feels very rewarding,” Rojas said.

Guadalajaran-artist Fernando Rojas’ work hangs inside the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., until Feb. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A sculpture from the “Traces” exhibit is set up at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The “Traces” exhibit by Marilyn Jolly and Norman Kary will be on display at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A visual art piece by John. C. Kelley shows video clips. Chairs are available for guests to sit and experience the exhibit. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Fort Worth Community Arts Center is featuring 18 artists in its January gallery lineup. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Work by Enrique Nevárez mixes visual art with guests’ sense of smell. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artist Enrique Nevárez named his exhibit after a saying his grandmother used to say: “Que lindo,” which translates to “how lovely.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A piece in Enrique Nevárez’s “Que Lindo” exhibit shows home videos. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Fort Worth Community Arts Center will feature a new group of artists in February 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Work by Sara Lee Hughes hangs inside a gallery at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“Both Sides Now” is a collection of work curated by Katie Murray. The work will be showcased until Jan. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A figure is featured at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pieces by Gerald Bell are featured at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rojas is one of 18 artists featured in the seven January 2022 exhibits at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. Guadalajara, Mexico-born Rojas’ art focuses on “both Mexican and Texan culture.” His paintings range from portraits of cowboys to still-life images of boots.

New artists will be featured at the gallery in February. The artist’s work is displayed and for sale at the center.

Fernando Rojas at the first showing of his exhibit at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. (Courtesy of Michelle Holguin)

“I think it’s exciting that there are important groups like Arts Fort Worth who support not only established artists but also the ones who are rising,” Rojas said.

He is working on projects that will take him to Dallas and San Antonio in 2022.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

January’s Lineup:

Fernando Rojas Cervantes

Brenda Ciardiello

MOM

Sara Lee Hughes

Christy Stallop

Camille Woods

Glenn Downing

Jackdaw

Kim Brewer

Judge Bermes

David Alcantar

Gerald Bell

Burl Washington

Enrique Nevárez

Gordon Skalleberg

John C. Kelley

Norman Kary

Marilyn Jolly

