"The Next Chapter: Brenda Ciardiello and Fernando Rojas" is a collection of works by Mexican artist Fernando Rojas and Mexican-American artist Brenda Ciardiello. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
“Working as an artist can sometimes be very demanding, so having my work carefully finished, selected and displayed for anyone to see feels like I just completed a chapter in my career… It feels very rewarding,” Rojas said.
Rojas is one of 18 artists featured in the seven January 2022 exhibits at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. Guadalajara, Mexico-born Rojas’ art focuses on “both Mexican and Texan culture.” His paintings range from portraits of cowboys to still-life images of boots.
New artists will be featured at the gallery in February. The artist’s work is displayed and for sale at the center.
“I think it’s exciting that there are important groups like Arts Fort Worth who support not only established artists but also the ones who are rising,” Rojas said.
He is working on projects that will take him to Dallas and San Antonio in 2022.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
January’s Lineup: Fernando Rojas Cervantes Brenda Ciardiello MOM Sara Lee Hughes Christy Stallop Camille Woods Glenn Downing Jackdaw Kim Brewer Judge Bermes David Alcantar Gerald Bell Burl Washington Enrique Nevárez Gordon Skalleberg John C. Kelley Norman Kary Marilyn Jolly
