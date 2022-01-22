The legendary Four Sixes Ranch, part of the late Anne Marion’s estate, has been sold, several sources confirmed Jan 22.

Sam Middleton, owner, broker and appraiser for Chas. S Middleton and Son Farm-Ranch Sales, and Neils Agather, Burnett Foundation executive, confirmed the sale occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, but said that was all they could say at this time.

Sources did confirm that the sale was made to a group led by screenwriter/producer Taylor Sheridan, who grew up in Texas and graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth. Sheridan is a co-creator and producer on the popular Paramount Network television series “Yellowstone” and a spin-off series, “1883”. Much of “1883” was filmed in Fort Worth. The success of “Yellowstone” has caused interest in a second, related series from Sheridan based on the 6666 Ranch.

The Legendary Four Sixes Ranch, along with the Dixon Creek Ranch Div. & the Frisco Creek Ranch Div. sold for the first time in its history. The historic ranch was established in 1870 and now spans 266,255-plus acres in West Texas.

Lubbock-based land brokerage and appraisal firm Chas S. Middleton and Son listed the property for sale at $341 million. The property is located in King County. Lubbock is 95 miles to the west, Wichita Falls is 115 miles to the east, and Fort Worth is 200 miles to the southeast.

Burk Burnett on horseback at the 6666 Ranch. (Courtesy of University of North Texas Libraries, The Portal to Texas History)

The 6666 Ranch (pronounced Four Sixes), originally part of the massive Burk Burnett holdings, was eventually passed down to his great-granddaughter, Anne Burnett Marion. Anne Marion died at 81 on Feb. 11, 2020, and terms of her will dictated all of her ranching operations would be sold, according to the brokerage.

Anne Marion was a major benefactor and leader in Fort Worth for years and a driving force behind the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, as well as a founder of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Burnett Foundation also is the founding donor of the Fort Worth Report.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.