The board of directors of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce (FWMBCC) has chosen businesswoman Michelle Green-Ford to be the organization’s new president and chief executive officer. She will replace the late Devoyd “Dee” Jennings, longtime Chamber executive who died last July.

In announcing Green-Ford’s appointment, Board Chair Reginald Gates said, “She has executive leadership and business ownership experience that prepares her to produce superior results for the Black Chamber.”

He added, “Her selection is historic in that she is the first female president in the Chamber’s more than 40-year history.”

Green-Ford, who holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration, recently served as Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for JPS Health Network which has more than 7,000 employees.

“As a result of Michelle’s leadership, her department at JPS increased spending with small, minority, veteran and women-owned businesses,” Gates said. “She improved access to vendor registration and provided vendor education seminars.”

Glenda Thompson, who chaired the board’s search committee, said Green-Ford did “an outstanding job” working with the community, and supporting the FWMBCC’s PATHS Forward Mentorship Program.

“I feel honored to serve in the capacity of assisting business owners to achieve their goals,” Green-Ford said. “My overall focus is to partner with others to create a community where everyone can thrive.”

Green-Ford, who owned a training and consulting company for 18 years, has served on the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southwest Corporate Advisory Board. Her business experience includes working with clients such as DFW Airport, American Airlines, City of Fort Worth and Shepherd Airforce Base.

She is an experienced professional speaker who has addressed audiences in Puerto Rico, England, Canada and the Dominican Republic.