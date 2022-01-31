Fort Worth, TX – The Tarrant County Medical Society welcomes 2022 President Shanna M. Combs, MD. Dr. Combs is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology who practices with the Cook Children’s Physician Network. She is an advocate for women’s health and excellence in medical education. She was actively involved in the development of the TCU School of Medicine, serving as the obstetrics and gynecology clerkship director until October of 2021, and she continues to work as a preceptor for the school alongside her clinical practice.

“Dr. Combs has been a leader with Tarrant County Medical Society and the Texas Medical Association,” says immediate past president Angela Self, MD. “She is an advocate not only for physicians but also for her patients, young and old. I look forward to supporting her in all of her efforts as they truly represent the heart of Fort Worth physicians.”

Dr. Combs has served in a number of areas to support the advancement of medicine for the wellbeing of all Texans, including active participation in TCMS’s Women in Medicine Committee and the Texas Medical Association’s Committee on Reproductive, Women’s, and Perinatal Health, which she chaired before moving into her current role as a consultant. She is also serving as one of TMA’s alternate delegates to the American Medical Association.

Dr. Combs went to medical school at the University of New Mexico and graduated in 2008. She went on to complete her residency in obstetrics and gynecology with JPS Health Network in 2012, and she practiced as one of their physicians before transitioning to Cook Children’s Physician Network in 2021. Currently, Dr. Combs has the unique opportunity of addressing the gynecologic needs of all Cook Children’s patients, which can range from age 0-22.

Fun fact: Dr. Combs first career was not in medicine. You can read about her background in the arts and how she has embraced her dual passions for dance and science here (https://tarrantcms.news.blog/2022/01/11/meet-your-2022-tcms-president-shanna-m-combs-md/), as well as find additional information about her work as a physician.

Dr. Combs is joined by an excellent team of leaders who are dedicated to patient care and medical advocacy:

TCMS President-elect Stuart C. Pickell, MD

TCMS Vice President Omar Selod, DO

TCMS Secretary/Treasurer Triwanna Fisher-Wikoff, MD

TCMS Immediate Past President Angela Self, MD

TCMS Past President Tilden Childs, III, MD

TCMS Past President David Donahue, MD

The Tarrant County Medical Society is a professional organization that has been dedicated to the improvement of the art and science of medicine for the residents of Tarrant County since 1903. TCMS serves over 4,000 physicians, residents, medical students, and Alliance members, and is a component society of the Texas Medical Association.