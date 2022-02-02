Feuds, even lawsuits, are nothing new among the Moncriefs of Fort Worth, heirs to an estimated $1 billion fortune.

Now, a relatively new and deep family split has evolved into a brutal conflict over hundreds of millions of dollars in assets, made more complicated by the Dec. 29 death of patriarch W.A. “Tex” Moncrief Jr. at 101.



Since October 2020, relatives accused kin of wrongly siphoning millions from trusts while trying to grab ranch and vacation property in Texas and Colorado. Each side claims the other extracted signatures from dying or mentally infirm relatives for documents that affect the leadership of trusts and Moncriefs’ privately held operating company, Montex Drilling Co.

No one is pulling punches in a drama that smacks of Shakespeare’s King Lear colliding with HBO’s Succession in downtown Cowtown.

Remarkably, the high-stakes clash among Fort Worth’s most prominent philanthropists and social luminaries has unfolded without a word in the news media for more than a year. The vacuum endured despite local movers and shakers increasingly agog over a prolonged row marked by reputation-shattering name calling.

W.A. “Tex” Moncrief died last year at 101 years old, and, at right, Gloria Moncrief Holmsten.

(Contributed photos)

Richard “Dick” Moncrief, 79, is accused by his half-brother Tom, 65, and niece Gloria Moncrief Holmsten, 40, of having played no role at Montex “for more than 25 years,” yet marching into its downtown headquarters on Oct. 2, 2020, to seize control, firing the chief financial officer and offering jobs to 20 of 22 employees.

Dick did so, they claim, after receiving a $10 million transfer from Tex using “undue influence and/or fraud” on the failing centenarian. Moreover, Dick, has yet to pay a dime toward principal and interest on a $20 million loan that was due in 2018, Gloria and Tom allege in filings to Judge Pat Gallagher’s 96th District Court.

For his part, Dick Moncrief accuses the pair of manipulating another “incapacitated” person – Charles “Charlie” Moncrief, his half-brother and Gloria’s father, who had been Tex’s righthand man. A few chicken scrawls purported to be Charlie’s signature appeared on a document while he was being treated at Dallas’ Zale-Lipshy Hospital for glioblastoma, a virulent form of brain cancer.

The document removed Tex from the board of the family’s huge 1966 trust and converted it from a Texas entity to a Delaware limited partnership – without Tex being informed as required, Dick said. Why? To shield the trust from an audit, Dick said. Or it could have been a defensive strategic move against Dick’s own maneuverings?

It was early October 2020. Charlie died three months later. Gloria, one of his three daughters, said in filings that she took over his business responsibilities as “planned successor,” having worked alongside him 10 years at Montex. Earlier, she served as a White House intern during President George W. Bush’s administration. (One of Bush’s twin daughters, Jenna Bush Hager, an NBC-TV morning show co-host, roomed with Gloria at the University of Texas at Austin and is godmother to one of her daughters.)

A separate lawsuit challenges Gloria’s efforts to remove both Dick and attorney Marshall Searcy from running a trust benefitting W.A. “Bill” Moncrief III, Dick’s older brother, who is in his 80s and was described in a court filing as using a wheelchair and living with Parkinson’s disease; Bill’s wife, Anna Marie; and their son, Patrick. Gloria accuses Dick of “self-dealing” by trying to shift $5 million from the trust to his own adult children.

In a separate filing, Gloria claims Dick, using his adult children’s trust, tried to wrest control of 250 acres of Parker County ranch property from Bill with a questionable $1.5 million purchase, then tried to claw back $500,000 until a bank froze the transaction.

In a counter-move, Dick has asked the 17th District Court to eject Gloria as a trustee for “serious breaches of fiduciary duty” in regard to Bill’s trust. Dick has not addressed the ranch purchase allegation, and many of Gloria’s other accusations.

Lenore Long “BB” Moncrief, left, and Marshall Searcy.

(Contributed photos)

Dick’s attorneys, Andrew D. Sims and Michael V. Fitzpatrick, have not responded to requests for comment. Earlier, Dick and his wife Marsland requested a restraining order in Parker County, claiming that they had been locked out of ranch property, including a lake house, that they control through “adverse possession,” akin to squatter’s rights. The couple later dropped the action, apparently after the move to buy the land.

Further complicating the picture is a filing by Bill and his wife, Anna Marie, supporting Dick in this fight.

As if there were not enough family ruptures, Lenore Long “BB” Moncrief – Charlie’s oldest daughter from his first marriage – filed a probate court petition in July challenging an amendment made to Charlie’s trust before he died last year. A source close to the family said BB fears that a heavily redacted amendment to the trust removes her $60,000-plus annual annuity. In court filings, her half-sister, Gloria, and Kit Moncrief, Gloria’s mother and Charlie’s widow, denied that they influenced him to make the change.

The source said BB was physically prevented from seeing her father by specially assigned security guards. In 2019, she was offered funds to leave town, fearing that the art-loving, former Marine had begun to hold sway over her grandfather, Tex, then a frail 99. She rejected the ultimatum, according to the source.

