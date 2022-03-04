FORT WORTH, TEXAS (March 3rd, 2022) — Fort Worth’s Near Southside Cultural District managed by sister non-profit organizations Near Southside, Inc. and Near Southside Arts announced today the opening of a 2,400 square foot Near Southside community art space, The Pool, located at 1801 8th Avenue at the ground floor of the Everly Plaza. The Pool’s inangual art exhibition will feature more than 30 glass artists from SiNaCa Studios opening to the public this Saturday, March 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“The Near Southside has long been a hub of Fort Worth’s creative culture and we are proud that many artists call the district home and work. The Pool is the culmination of decades of art advocacy, dreaming, and planning by a passionate community of artists and arts patrons. We couldn’t be prouder of the opportunity this community-owned space will provide to both established and emerging arts professionals in the Near Southside,” said Megan Henderson, Near Southside, Inc. Director of Events and Communications.

The Pool is a unique partnership between Everly Plaza property owners, Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries, and Near Southside, Inc. When the project partners were discussing the amenities that Everly Plaza residents would enjoy most, Near Southside, Inc. proposed that the developers forgo the traditional residential offerings commonly found in multifamily properties such as a pool or a fitness center. Instead, the developers were asked to dedicate the amenity space at Everly Plaza to establish a community art space that would offer programming to on-site residents as well as the community at-large. The Everly Plaza owners leapt at the opportunity without hesitation, and the concept and partnership for The Pool was born.

Managed by Near Southside Arts, The Pool is drawn from the Near Southside’s culture of “rebellious creativity” to serve as a welcoming, adaptable space dedicated to local artists; a space swimming with talent where established artists can make a splash as they debut exploratory works that expand their practice and emerging artists can dip a toe in the water as they explore and establish themselves in Fort Worth’s art scene. The Pool plans to partner with local non-profit arts organizations and artist collectives to offer affordable and accessible community art space for group shows, professional workshops, and community engagement. In addition, artists across all media are encouraged to envision the space for their personal exhibitions and invited to work closely with the Near Southside Arts staff to plan events and programming at The Pool.

Like this: Like Loading...