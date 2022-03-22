The new building features 144 patient beds, 15 advanced surgical suites, new pre- and post-operation service rooms, 450 pieces of art created by Fort Worth artists that keep the hospital a “Fort Worthian, Justin-brand building,” hospital president Joseph DeLeon said.
The tower also features a chapel, café and family waiting areas throughout the building.
The nine-floor building will connect to the existing patient tower. Patients will be moved from the former tower to the new tower on April 2.
Stainless steel walls on the operation floor make it easier for disinfection, DeLeon said.
DeLeon and his team hope to provide specialty care to Fort Worth residents in order to keep them local and comfortable.
“We have seen so much growth in the last two years. These specialties did exist but not in Fort Worth before now. And so lots of people were having to travel to Dallas — people want to stay local and make sure they’re around family,” DeLeon said.
The expansion places Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, which officials say is the busiest hospital in the Texas Health network, in a better position to deal with population growth.
“With this addition, we are at just the right amount before the next growth,” DeLeon said.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Related
Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.
Unless otherwise noted, you can republish most of Fort Worth Report stories for free under a Creative Commons license.
For digital publications:
Look for the "Republish This Story" button underneath each story. To republish online, simply click the button, copy the html code and paste into your Content Management System (CMS). Do not copy stories straight from the the front-end of our web-site.
You are required to follow the guidelines when you publish our content. The republication tool does this, so please use html code generated from there.
You can’t edit our stories, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and editorial style.
You can’t sell or syndicate our stories.
Any web site our stories appear on must include a contact for your organization.
If you use our stories in any other medium — for example, newsletters or other email campaigns — you must make it clear that the stories are from Fort Worth Report.
You have to credit Fort Worth Report. Please use “Author Name, Fort Worth Report” in the byline. If you’re not able to add the byline, please include a line at the top of the story that reads: “This story was originally published by Fort Worth Report” and include our website, fortworthreport.org.
You can’t edit our stories, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and editorial style.
Our stories may appear on pages with ads, but not ads specifically sold against our stories.
You can’t sell or syndicate our stories.
You can only publish select stories individually — not as a collection.
Any web site our stories appear on must include a contact for your organization.