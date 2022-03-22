Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth’s Jane and John Justin Tower will open to the public on April 2.

The new building features 144 patient beds, 15 advanced surgical suites, new pre- and post-operation service rooms, 450 pieces of art created by Fort Worth artists that keep the hospital a “Fort Worthian, Justin-brand building,” hospital president Joseph DeLeon said.

A worker places final touches on paint inside the Jane and John Justin Tower. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patient rooms on the eighth floor of the Jane and John Justin Tower are being finalized. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patient rooms are placed on the eighth floor of the Jane and John Justin Tower. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A view of south Fort Worth is seen form the eighth floor of the Jane and John Justin Tower. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stainless steel lines walls on the second floor of the Jane and John Justin Tower. The stainless steel helps reduce infections by making it easier to sanitize and decontaminate. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Monitors in an operation room help the medical team during surgery. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Operation equipment sits in a room on the second floor of the Jane and John Justin Tower. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An operation room on the second floor of the Jane and John Justin Tower. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A sink outside of an operation room is available for doctors. The window’s glass can be instantly frosted for privacy. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Red lines on the floor signal sterile areas. Patients, doctors and other must wear full scrubs when in the sterile areas. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patient rooms line the halls inside the Jane and John Justin Tower at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Jane and John Justin Tower, a nine-floor building, will provide pre-operation and post-operation care services. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Blue glass pieces of art pay homage to the Trinity River. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A wall of leather belts references the Justin family’s leather-making business. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Cramer Cafe on the first floor of the Jane and John Justin Tower will provide a place for families to eat while waiting to be admitted. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A mural of longhorns and doctors gives a Fort Worth welcome to families of patients. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

About 450 framed art pieces were commissioned for the Jane and John Justin Tower. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A lobby inside the Jane and John Justin Tower gives people a place to wait during admission. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The new Jane and John Justin Tower at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital will open its door on April 2. The Justin family, a philanthropic family in Fort Worth, got their name through their Justin leather business and ACME brick business. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Joseph DeLeon, president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, speaks at the new Jane and John Justin Tower on March 21. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The tower also features a chapel, café and family waiting areas throughout the building.

The nine-floor building will connect to the existing patient tower. Patients will be moved from the former tower to the new tower on April 2.

Stainless steel walls on the operation floor make it easier for disinfection, DeLeon said.

DeLeon and his team hope to provide specialty care to Fort Worth residents in order to keep them local and comfortable.

“We have seen so much growth in the last two years. These specialties did exist but not in Fort Worth before now. And so lots of people were having to travel to Dallas — people want to stay local and make sure they’re around family,” DeLeon said.

The expansion places Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, which officials say is the busiest hospital in the Texas Health network, in a better position to deal with population growth.

“With this addition, we are at just the right amount before the next growth,” DeLeon said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

