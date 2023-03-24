Jobs are in jeopardy for even top positions in Fort Worth ISD.

The school board on March 28 will consider a resolution backing Superintendent Angélica Ramsey’s efforts to reorganize staff in an effort to battle declining enrollment and an $80 million deficit in Fort Worth ISD.

If you go: What: Fort Worth ISD school board meeting When: 5:30 p.m. March 28 Where: Fort Worth ISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Dr.

Right before spring break, Ramsey informed about 150-200 employees that their jobs were in jeopardy and they would have to resign, resign and reapply or resign and retire. That meeting mostly involved employees in central administration and the teaching and learning center.

The proposed resolution names several affected departments:

Academics

Equity and Excellence

Innovation and Transformation

School Leadership

Student Support Services

The positions listed include:

Administrative positions of chiefs, such as the chief academic officer

Assistant superintendents

Executive directors

Directors

Assistant directors

Coordinators

Employees in these positions will have the opportunity to reapply for positions under the reorganized structure. Some positions will be eliminated and others will be merged.

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated with more information throughout the day.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Kristen Barton is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org.

