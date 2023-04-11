Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angélica Ramsey leads the largest school district in Tarrant County, but she doesn’t have the highest salary.

New Texas Education Agency data details the salaries of the leaders of traditional public school systems and charters. The rankings will almost certainly see shakeup this year as some longtime area superintendents have announced their plans to leave their positions.

Ramsey’s $337,414 annual salary makes her the fourth-highest paid superintendent in Tarrant County. Ramsey is in her first year leading Fort Worth ISD. Her salary could increase $25,000 annually if she meets certain school board-set goals, according to her three-year contract.

Crowley ISD Superintendent Michael McFarland’s $381,924 salary makes him the highest-paid public school leader in the county. McFarland has led the district in Crowley and south Fort Worth since 2017.

Arlington ISD Superintendent Jose Marcelo Cavazos is the second-highest paid public school leader in Tarrant County. He earns a $369,514 annual salary.

Cavazos announced in January he plans to retire at the end of August after serving as superintendent for more than a decade. The Arlington ISD school board tapped the Texas Association of School Boards’ Executive Search Services to lead its hunt for a new superintendent.

TEA’s data lists Robin Ryan of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD as the third-highest paid Tarrant County superintendent, but he is no longer leading the district. The state’s figures often lag behind.

Ryan’s superintendent salary was $341,441. At the start of the school year, Ryan announced his plans to retire after leading Grapevine-Colleyville ISD for 13 years. His successor is Brad Schnautz; his base salary is $300,000, according to a spokesperson.

Rocketship Public Schools Superintendent SaJade Miller is the highest-paid charter leader in the county, according to state records. He has a salary of $237,500. His pay makes him the 14th-highest paid superintendent in Tarrant County.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

