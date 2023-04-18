Vince Puente, a business owner and member of the state’s finance commission, is the Tarrant County Commissioners Court pick to fill a vacant seat on the Tarrant Appraisal District Board Of Directors.

Puente is the co-owner and president of marketing and sales for Southwest Office Systems Inc. He was appointed to the Finance Commission of Texas in 2016 by Gov. Greg Abbott and reappointed in 2018.

He was nominated by County Judge Tim O’Hare. Puente acted as O’Hare’s campaign treasurer during his run for county judge in 2022.

Puente is an active member of the Tarrant County Republican Party and part of its 2023 Chairman Circle for giving an unrestricted $2,500 donation to the party. His nomination was approved by a 3-2 vote. Republican commissioners Gary Fickes and Manny Ramirez joined County Judge Tim O’Hare in approving the nomination.

O’Hare, Fickes and Ramirez could not immediately be reached for comment.

Commissioner Roy Brooks, a Democrat, put forward Mattie Peterson Compton, a retired assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

“She’s an outstanding woman who grew up in the Stop Six area of Fort Worth,” Brooks said. “I’ve known her since we were children, and I can attest to her character, integrity, and fitness to serve in this position.”

Resident Jerald Miller spoke in support of Compton’s nomination. He pointed to the lack of Black residents on TAD’s board and ongoing homestead exemption issues within the appraisal district. Compton is a Black woman.

“I think that the candidate is exceptional, that she would be well qualified, and that there are a number of issues which the board has failed to address for TAD which this candidate is supremely placed to deal with on behalf of all constituents, not just the African American community or women that are homeowners, or minorities in the area,” Miller said.

Compton’s nomination failed by a 2-3 vote. Brooks and fellow Democrat commissioner Alisa Simmons were the two yes votes.

Resident Daniel Bennett told commissioners the better choice for nominee would be Gary Losada, a former appraisal district board member for two years. He cited Losada’s experience, which also included six years as a member of the Tarrant Appraisal Review Board.

“Does Vince Puente get it? I’ll tell you there’s one man who gets it,” Bennett said, referencing Losada. “Because this is a five-month appointment, you gotta budget in 60 days. It’s gotta be pushed to you on Aug. 15. You’re going to get on that board, you’re going to breathe in, and that budget’s going to be passed, like ‘What happened?’”

Tarrant County will now send news of its nomination to the appraisal district. Other taxing entities will also have an opportunity to nominate a board member, and then all of the taxing entities will vote to decide on a final replacement.

The board vacancy was created by the recall and resignation of Kathryn Wilemon, who came under scrutiny following a series of missteps by the appraisal district and rising mistrust from residents. Puente will fill the vacancy until Wilemon’s two-year term expires at the end of this year.

Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

