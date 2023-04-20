The Fort Worth Art Fair returns to downtown Fort Worth for its second year April 20-23, coinciding with the long-running Main St. Arts Festival.



Where, Main St., billed as “the nation’s 3rd largest fine arts festival,” will stretch across its namesake street between the convention center to the courthouse, the Art Fair will be held in nearby Sundance Square Plaza.



The Art Fair was developed last year by Sundance Square out of a desire to highlight local artists – with an emphasis on showcasing work from emerging artists, women and Sundance’s artists-in-residence.

If you go What: Fort Worth Art Fair

When: Art is on view 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. April 20-23

Live Music – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. April 20 & 23

11 a.m. – Midnight April 21-22

Location: Sundance Square Plaza

Admission: The event is free. Cash/card preference varies by vendor.



What: Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival

When: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. April 20

10 a.m. – 11 p.m. April 21

10 a.m. – 11 p.m. April 22

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. April 23

Location: Main Street in Downtown Fort Worth. More info on live performances and activities can be found here.

Admission: The event is free, but vendors are cashless.

“Sundance Square is dedicated to supporting our community and continuing to build a place where all are welcome. As such we are proud to support and showcase our local artists and musicians and bring world class art to the city of Fort Worth,” CEO of Sundance Square Management Sasha Bass said in a news release.

Visual artist Kyle Hanson grew up in Arlington, is a graduate of North Texas University and has a studio residency at Love Texas Art gallery in downtown Fort Worth.



He showed work at the Art Fair last year and is looking forward to its return. Inspired by his grandfather’s love of the annual duck stamp competition, Hanson’s paintings are a modern twist on wildlife art.



“I think it gives the public the opportunity to see what our community is up to. It gives artists a chance to tell our story and connect with our city,” Hanson said.



For the 27-year-old up-and-coming artist, the opportunity to have so many people — and other artists — see his work is a huge benefit, he said.

“There aren’t a lot of opportunities for Dallas and Fort Worth galleries to come together, and I think that’s a really exciting element of the Fort Worth Art Fair,” Hanson said.



Select local artists can also be found at Main St., alongside creators from across the country.



Both events are free and open to the public, with plentiful opportunities to purchase food, drinks and, of course, art.

While there are some free parking options downtown, attendance for both events is expected to be in the thousands, and parking spaces will be limited.



Trinity Metro provided a rundown of public transit options to get around this weekend:

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report.

