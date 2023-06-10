Kevin Lynch was all smiles while talking with friends and family as they gathered around his phone to watch results from the June 10 runoff come in.

Lynch was leading in his bid to represent District 5 on the Fort Worth ISD school board after early voting was reported — and remained in that position throughout the night.

With a well-funded campaign, Lynch defeated one-term incumbent CJ Evans for her seat on the school board, according to unofficial election results.

With all precincts reporting, Lynch won with 61.21% of the vote while Evans received 38.79%; 2,658 ballots were cast.

Lynch was estatic at the outcome of his race.

“Super excited with the results,” Lynch said. “A lot of people here, and a lot more, put in a lot of hard work. Just everything’s coming together, so I’m excited.”

Lynch will represent District 5, which covers parts of west Fort Worth ISD, including areas around Tanglewood Elementary, Como Elementary, Arlington Heights High School and Burton Hill Elementary.

Evans hopes for the best for Lynch in his new role. She is the only Fort Worth ISD incumbent to lose her seat this election cycle. Incumbents Tobi Jackson and Quinton Phillips won their races.

“I would like to congratulate Kevin on taking a leadership role with our district,” Evans said. “He will find that, while challenging, it’s rewarding to see our students and teachers continue to excel in the classroom.”

Evans hopes Lynch will continue the board’s pro-taxpayer, pro-student reforms that trustees have put in place during her term.

Lynch ran on a platform of academic excellence, fiscal responsibility and building strong communities within Fort Worth ISD. Evans emphasized similar priorities, but also highlighted the difference of experience between the two candidates.

Her message of experience didn’t land with voters.

“People are looking for positive change,” Lynch said. “I’m someone that’s not big with words, I’m big with actions. I think actions speak louder than words.”

Lynch and Evans were forced to a runoff after neither gained a majority of votes in the first round of voting, which featured three candidates.

Lynch and Evans faced candidate Josh Yoder in the May 6 election. Lynch secured 45.46% of the 5,759 votes cast in District 5 while Evans had 31.62% and Yoder received 22.92%, according to Tarrant County Elections.

Lynch vastly outpaced Evans in fundraising.

Lynch raised $78,529 throughout his entire campaign. Evans raised $21,505. For every $1 Evans raised, Lynch collected $3.65.

In May alone, Lynch raised $31,750, with $25,000 coming from the Great Schools, Great City political action committee, $250 from former Mayor Betsy Price, and $500 from longtime civic leader and Fort Worth Report board co-chairman Wes Turner.

Evans, on the other hand, raised $4,295 in comparison. Pete Geren, a former U.S. congressman who runs the Sid Richardson Foundation, and Fort Worth City Council member Jared Williams each donated $250 to Evans. The For The Children PAC contributed $500 to her campaign.

Lynch sees his victory as a show of support from the Tanglewood neighborhood and beyond, demonstrating the trust the community has in his leadership.

“At the end of the day it’s about bringing people together, and people in Fort Worth specifically want strong communities and great neighborhood schools,” Lynch said. “I think that’s what we need to do, find ways to bring people together.”

At his election night watch party, Lynch said he’s going to continue working to address the budget and its current issues, including a $46.4 million deficit. He also emphasized the need to foster academic excellence in Fort Worth ISD schools.

“Budget will be first, then we have to figure out how to solve education for all kids,” he said. “Those are the two biggest things.”

Disclosure: Wes Turner is co-chairman of the Fort Worth Report board of directors. The Sid W. Richardson Foundation is a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org.

