Hundreds gathered to see the reopening of the Predators of Asia & Africa exhibit June 22 at the Fort Worth Zoo. Guests can now learn about and enjoy the sights of African lions, clouded leopards, African-painted dogs, a Sumatran tiger and more wild predators in the third phase of the $130-million A Wilder Vision campaign.
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker congratulated Fort Worth Zoo staff at the June 22 grand opening and called the zoo “one of the most important public-private partnerships in the city’s history.”
People from around the world visit the Fort Worth Zoo, Parker said.
The Fort Worth Zoo’s A Wilder Vision campaign focuses on the conservation of endangered species and “guarantees for generations the survival of certain species that may in our lifetime become extinct in the wild,” Councilmember Elizabeth Beck said.
A Wilder Vision began nearly a decade ago in 2016. The last lions left in 2020 before construction on the new exhibit began, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Zoo said.
The campaign’s first phase, African Savanna, opened in 2018. The second installment, Elephant Springs, opened in 2021 and welcomed a baby Asian elephant named Travis in February and Brazos in late 2021. The final phase will be Forests & Jungles of the World and will feature jaguars and Sumatran orangutans, according to a Fort Worth Zoo press release.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University. At TCU, ArguetaSoto served as staff photographer at TCU360 and later as its visual editor, overseeing other photojournalists. A Fort Worth...
