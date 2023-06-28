Fort Worth will receive $20 million in federal funding to help with the redevelopment of the East Lancaster corridor.

The money will fund the design, right-of-way, environmental, and reconstruction of about 6.5 miles of East Lancaster Avenue between Pine Street and Interstate 820 into a corridor that can fit many forms of transportation. The grant application was led by the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

The East Lancaster project is one of six Texas projects receiving funds from the Biden Administration’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.

Over $97 million in funding was awarded across the state of Texas, according to a news release.

The reconstruction of the corridor will accommodate new infrastructure like a high-capacity bus transit service, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, landscaped separators between the road and bicycle lane, transit shelters, and street lighting.

These goals will fit in with the city’s ongoing Eastside Transportation Plan, which looks to create a comprehensive plan for the area that tackles safety, land use and transportation in the area.

The city of Fort Worth and NCTCOG didn’t respond for comment before deadline.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 70% of the grants are going to projects in regions defined as an Area of Persistent Poverty or a Historically Disadvantaged Community. East Lancaster is considered both of those.

“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a news release. “This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.”

This funding announcement is the latest pool of money going toward the redevelopment of East Lancaster Avenue. In June 2022, several partners on the effort greenlit over $182 million to fund the project.

Other funding sources include the city of Fort Worth’s 2022 bond, the Regional Transportation Council and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

