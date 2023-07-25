Everman Joe C. Bean High School freshman Ka’Miyah Roberts walked around the farm spraying the ground with fertilizer despite the more-than-100-degree weather July 20.
That’s just one of Roberts’ daily tasks on the FunkyTown Food Project farm.
The 13-year-old high schooler is nearing the end of her internship with the program. She is the youngest in her cohort, but that did not prevent her from grasping all the lessons taught during the six-week term.
“This really changed how I talk to people and how I reflect on others’ actions,” Roberts said. “Even though we come out here and work in the heat, I don’t really care. I love coming out here and engaging with my peers.”
The program’s 2023 class graduates July 28. The nonprofit’s mission is to raise leaders through food and farming to inspire and engage in their communities.
Roberts, 13, said she’d recommend the internship to anyone who loves being outside and growing.
How to sign up:
Apply here or recommend a youth.
To be eligible for the position, prospective candidates must:
- Be entering high school or in high school.
- Be available to every weekday of the entire six-week Seed Crew (dates posted on the requirements page.)
- Be invited for, and complete an interview.
Seed Crew members will work 32 hours per week, and will be paid a stipend of $360 per week.
Source: FunkyTown Food Project
“We always talk about gratitude and being grateful for the things that we have,” Roberts said. “It’s a great program. There will never be a dull moment out here, you will be treated as you should be treated and they are amazing people to work with.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the Fort Worth Report’s community engagement journalist. You can reach him at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.