Fort Worth’s website is getting a new look.

The changes will make the city’s official website more user friendly and accessible to residents who may require the use of a screen reader. The updated website will have talk-to-text options and a better layout for users with visual, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Residents will see the redesigned website online starting July 30. The improvements were made in-house by the city’s webmaster at no extra cost to the city, Alana Earle, a spokesperson for the city said.

Along with accessibility improvements, the website will feature a carousel alerting residents to news and resources. When key city policies such as the annual budget are being discussed, residents will find information about that topic front and center on the city’s website.

“The biggest pinpoints were just modernizing the look to be in line with what the trends are for most websites… and making sure that when people go to our website, they don’t have to go through too many steps to find resources,” Earle said.

The updated website will also add more city news items to the home page and prioritize the city’s OneAddress service, which allows residents to find a variety of city services by searching an address.

Icons directing residents to pay their water bill, pay a parking ticket and other key city services will remain front and center on the website for residents looking to quickly navigate to the service of their choice.

The importance of accessibility

Local governments are required to ensure their websites are accessible under Title II of the Amercians with Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Department of Justice provides examples of inaccessible websites. Including text and images with poor color contrast, lack of alternative text on images, online forms without clear instructions and mouse-only navigation.

For disabled people to maintain their independence, public facilities must be accessible, said Jenna Reinke, an independent living specialist with REACH Fort Worth. That extends from physical facilities to websites.

“The biggest reason that they need to have accessible websites, especially, is so that people can advocate for themselves,” Reinke said.

REACH offers classes and tools to individuals of all disabilities and ages. Its goal is ensuring everyone is able to live self-directed lives.If city websites are not accessible, residents might not be able to attend a city council meeting or pay their water bill.

“Just a simple screen reader, or a simple magnifying tool on a website can assist in that way,” Reinke said.

The city’s website is ADA complaint in its current form, Earle said.

We’re “just making sure that, as far as we’re aware, the most current practices are met and everything checks off,” Earle said.

