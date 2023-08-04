Beating the heat can be as easy as taking four steps, according to Tarrant County experts.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth expects temperatures to remain in triple digits through at least Aug. 6. However, you may feel hotter because of higher humidity levels than usual throughout next week.

“We’re definitely seeing temperatures above normal when we consider average temperatures for each day,” said Sarah Barnes, meteorologist at National Weather Service. “But living here in North Texas, while some years are worse than others, we are certainly used to this kind of heat.”

What’s in the forecast? Temperatures will remain sunny and hot throughout the week, with highs between 103 and 108 degrees and lows between 78 and 83, according to the National Weather Service. Low chance of rain is forecasted on Monday and Tuesday.

As of Aug. 4, Fort Worth has seen 11 consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures, Barnes said.

The weather will remain hot going into September, said Monique Sellers, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Here are some tips for Tarrant County residents to beat the heat this summer.

Stay inside

You should avoid outdoor activities like gardening and stay inside as much as possible, said Kenton Murthy, deputy local health authority and assistant medical director at Tarrant County Public Health.

The hottest time of the day can be anywhere from noon to 7 p.m. Barnes advised you should avoid strenuous activities outside during that time.

Try to move outdoor activities earlier or later in the day to avoid peak heat hours, Sellers said.

“It’s just a dangerous time of the year for spending time outdoors,” Barnes said.

Stay hydrated

If you must run errands outdoors, stay hydrated by consuming water or low-calorie or no-sugar sports drinks, Murthy said.

Listen to your body when you’re outside, he said. If you start feeling weak, dizzy or excessively sweaty, take a break, go inside or find a shady spot to get some air.

“Don’t push through. Don’t ignore simple, subtle signs and symptoms of heat-related illness, but really focus on being hydrated, protecting yourself and taking some breaks,” Murthy said.

Understand different heat-related illnesses

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can start subtly, but they move fast and worsen as the body temperature increases, Murthy said.

They include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

Signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (Source: NOAA National Weather Service)

Heat exhaustion has accounted for 45% of heat-related illness cases in 2023, according to a Tarrant County Public Health report.

Newborns, people 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions, like high blood pressure or heart-related conditions, are the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

However, everyone of all ages can suffer from either heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, Murthy said.

Protective sleeves, sunscreen

Consider wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts to avoid sun rays and radiant heat, Murthy said. Wearing long-sleeved shirts helps avoid skin cancer, he said.

If you start feeling hot, roll up your sleeves to get the sweat off your body, he said.

Murthy recommends wearing sunscreen on any part of your body exposed to the sun. SPF 30 is recommended for most people. People with special skin conditions should listen to their dermatologists, who may suggest a higher SPF sunscreen.

Be aware of vehicle temperatures

People and pets are not safe being unattended in vehicles during the heatwave, Sellers said.

Body temperatures may still rise while in a vehicle, Murthy said.

Keep your air conditioning on. If your car does not have AC, roll down your windows or turn on the car’s fan, Murthy said.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

