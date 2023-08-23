Unity Islamic Center in Mansfield is moving.

Unity Center filed a $450,000 project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on Aug. 22 to build-out the inside of its new mosque. The scheduled start date for the project is Sept. 1 with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2024.

For the past four years, the religious nonprofit rented a space at 201 Regency Parkway in Mansfield. After its contract ended the organization was in the market for a new home, Mouaz Allababidi, president of the center’s board, said.

On July 14, The Unity Center announced on Facebook that it purchased its new $1.1 million building through donations and loans. The 4,500-square-foot mosque-in-progress is located at 651 E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

“We’re excited about it,” Allababidi said. “It was just the right place at the right time for the right price.”

Allababidi said that the new building still has a ways to go. Before the mosque can envision a prayer hall, student classrooms and storage space, they have to address the basics.

Unity Center’s $450k project will help fund building the inside of the mosque-in-progress. (Courtesy | Mouaz Allababidi)

“Right now, it’s just a shell. There’s no AC, there’s no plumbing, there’s no electrical, there’s nothing,” Allababidi said.

But once the center is finished, Allababidi said that he’s looking forward to the Center being a place for Muslim youth. He said the mosque will bring back programs hosted at its previous location such as its Sunday school classes and after-school reading programs as well as its social ethics and character development classes.

“We’re gonna return to focus a lot of our programs towards the youngsters,” Allababidi said. “So we’re excited about giving them a place to hang out, learn good ethics and be good citizens, good samaritans.”

Unity Center is partnering with RashmiC Architects to help design the new mosque. Now that the project is filed, Allababidi plans to submit a permit with the city of Mansfield so that the city can approve the architectural design and ensure the new mosque adheres to city building regulations.

“As soon as we get the city approvals, hopefully, we’ll get this done,” Allababidi said.

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @marissaygreene.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.