Denise Wilkerson announced Friday she will run as a Democrat for Texas House District 94 in the March primary election.

“This community has given so much to me and my family. I am a mom of five children who graduated from Arlington public schools,” Wilkerson said. “We enjoy so many of the good things that this community provides us. Arlington may be a big city but to us it feels like a small town.”

Wilkerson is the first known candidate for the Democratic seat. The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the November general election and face the Republican primary winner.

Wilkerson has lived in Arlington for over 25 years, according to her website. She currently serves as chair of Arlington mayor’s Women’s Advisory Council and legislative and legal liaison for the Committee on People with Disabilities.

District 94 covers eastern Tarrant County, including parts of Arlington and Hurst.

Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, currently holds the seat, and told the Report he plans to run for reelection. Tinderholt beat Dennis Sherrard in the 2022 election, by a margin of 56-43 percent. He ran unopposed in that 2022 primary.

Currently, Texas representatives earn $7,200 per year.

