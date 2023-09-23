Born and raised in Fort Worth, Dr. Christina Robinson has always been aware of the health care disparities that affect underserved communities.

Now, as a physician, she’s seen countless families struggle to get free or affordable care options in Tarrant County. Often, limited access to health care is caused by transportation or travel distance issues, access to primary care providers, a lack of coverage and low income.

“There are many factors that prevent families from getting into the door to see a provider,” Robinson said. “Having access to health care is absolutely critical.”

In Fort Worth, there are 167,449 people living without health insurance — which equals 17.7% of the population, according to the 2022 American Community Survey with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Across Tarrant County, 19.9% of the population under the age of 65 lives without health coverage, according to the 2022 census report. Over the past several years, the county’s population without coverage has stayed consistently between 16% and 18.5%.

Tarrant County population without health coverage in previous years: 2022: 17.7%

17.7% 2021: 18.1%

18.1% 2020: 16.4%

16.4% 2019: 16.7%

16.7% 2018: 17.2% (Source | U.S. Census Bureau)

To tackle health disparities, Robinson launched the UNT Health Science Center Pediatric Mobile Clinic in 2014. The clinic provides free medical services to children in underserved communities — and it isn’t the only one with affordable options.

Here’s where you or qualifying residents can receive free or affordable medical, vision and/or dental services across Tarrant County. Some clinics will require your income not be greater than twice or 200% the national poverty level.

What is the national poverty level? The federal poverty levels are a measure of income that are used to determine your eligibility for certain programs and benefits. The poverty level for a single person is $14,580 — with guidelines changing depending on household size. An income of up to 200% of the poverty level means you cannot exceed the following: Household size of 1: $29,160

Household size of 2: $39,440

Household size of 3: $49,720

Household size of 4: $60,000

Household size of 5: $70,280 Click here for more information about household size qualifications. (Source | Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation)

Arlington Clinic – Primary Care Clinic of Texas

Located at 719 N. Fielder Road, Arlington Clinic is a branch location for Primary Care Clinic of Texas. The clinic provides primary and rheumatology care at an affordable price for uninsured or underinsured adults, 13 years and older. Rheumatology refers to inflammatory disorders that affect patients’ muscles, joints and bones.

The clinic does use a resident’s income, residency or background as a qualifier to receive care.

Click here for more information about the clinic’s pricing.

Cornerstone Charitable Clinic

Located at 3500 Noble Ave. in Fort Worth, Cornerstone provides English and Spanish services through three of its clinics: Charitable Medical Clinic, Charitable Cataract Clinic and Charitable Dental Clinic.

Care is covered by liability insurance and provided by licensed physicians and nurses who are volunteers.

To receive free care, you must be 18 years of age or older, without health insurance and earn an income up to 200% of the poverty level. Cornerstone services are available by appointment only.

Click here for more information about Cornerstone.

Dental Health Arlington

Located at 501 West Sanford St., Dental Health Arlington provides low cost dental services.

To become a patient, you must make an appointment and go to the clinic in-person to complete qualifying forms. When you appear for your qualification interview, you must bring a state ID, proof of residency in Tarrant County and proof of income.

Click here for more information about the clinic’s pricing.

Fort Worth Pregnancy Center

Located at 3221 Cleburne Road, the Fort Worth Pregnancy Center provides free services to clients. It is a nonprofit organization funded by foundations, grants and private donors.

Services include options consultations, pregnancy tests, limited ultrasound, Medicaid prenatal enrollment assistance, parenting classes, and medical and community referrals. Appointments are required.

Click here for more information.

JPS Health Network

JPS Health Network is the official hospital district for Tarrant County. The district offers a variety of services for low-income residents at locations across the county.

Click here for more information.

Mercy Clinic

Located at 775 W. Bowie St., Mercy Clinic provides free health care, dental care and an in-house pharmacy for adults living in the 76110 and 76104 zip codes.

To qualify, you must be 18 years or older, uninsured and your income cannot be greater than 200% of the national poverty level. You cannot be covered by any governmental insurance or covered by workers’ comp.

Click here for more information.

Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex – Allan Saxe Dental Clinic and Bob Mann Medical Center

Nonprofit Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex offers free medical, dental and vision services to low-income residents through its Allan Saxe Dental Clinic and Bob Mann Medical Center.

Services are available to residents in Arlington, Tarrant County portion of Grand Prairie, Kennedale, Mansfield, Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens.

To qualify, you must provide proof of residency and proof of income.

Click here for more information.

North Texas Area Community Health Centers — Arlington, Northside and Southeast

While North Texas Area Community Health Centers are not free, the nonprofit offers affordable medical, dental and vision service regardless of income, employment, health insurance coverage, residency status or ability to pay.

Where are the NTACHC clinics located? Arlington Community Health Center: 979 N. Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76011

979 N. Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76011 Northside Community Health Center: 2332 Beverly Hills Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76114

2332 Beverly Hills Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76114 Southeast Community Health Center: 2909 Mitchell Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76105

Click here for more information.

UNT Health Science Center Pediatric Mobile Clinic

The UNT Health Science Center provides free health care to children living in underserved areas of Fort Worth. The pediatric mobile clinic travels to schools, community centers, churches and community organizations.

Click here for more information.

This list may not be complete. If you know of other free or affordable health and/or dental clinics, please contact david.moreno@fortworthreport.org.

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.