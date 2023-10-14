Northwest ISD is keeping up with its population boom.

The district’s board of trustees unanimously approved a $1.7 million purchase of more than 7 acres in Wise County. Adjoining an existing property already owned by the district, the completed parcel of land will accommodate the building of a high school on the west side of the district. The $1.7 million purchase was covered by the $2 billion bond voters approved in May.

The land is west of U.S. Highway 287 and south of County Road 4651 near Rhome. Northwest ISD does not have a timeline for when the school will open. The district proactively purchases property to get the lowest price possible, spokesperson Anthony Tosie said.

Renovations for Northwest High School, which were also included in the 2023 bond package, are estimated to cost $160 million.

“At build-out, Northwest ISD is anticipated to operate eight to 10 comprehensive high schools,” Tosie said.

The voter-approved bond is projected to help the district accommodate 8,400 additional students. The district has added 23,000 students in the past two decades. Northwest ISD is projected to see almost 1,900 students enroll every year through 2033.

Northwest ISD currently owns four properties across the district for future high schools, Tosie said.

The district has three high schools: Byron Nelson High School, V.R. Eaton High School and Northwest High School. Northwest ISD expects all three will be over capacity by the 2028-29 academic year, the district previously told the Report.

The district will open a 2023 bond-funded fourth high school during the 2026-27 academic year near Interstate 35 and State Highway 170 in Fort Worth. The school is currently in the planning and design phase.

