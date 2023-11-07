Fort Worth Police Officer Nelson “Easy” Ehirim smiles as he watches a video of Las Vegas Trail Community Center children saying he’s their favorite officer at the LVTRise annual RISE Luncheon on Nov. 7, 2023, at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth. Ehirim mentors children inside the community center through after-school programming aimed at helping Las Vegas Trail children. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

As an 8-year-old, Fort Worth Police Officer Nelson “Easy” Ehirim remembers seeing his father behind a glass window inside the Comal County Jail.

Before he was deported to Nigeria, Ehirim’s father had one message for him: You’re the man of the house now.

That is why Ehirim, who is more known as Officer Easy in the Las Vegas Trail community, actively mentors youth inside the neighborhood community center.

“The work can be uncomfortable, but it is something that needs to be done, and that is why I’m there,” Ehirim said during a panel discussion at the annual RISE Luncheon Nov. 7 at Ridglea Country Club.

The luncheon featured Ehirim, Las Vegas Trail community member and Western Hills High School graduate Jason Green, and LVTRise Development Manager Christian Harris, who talked about what the community needs and what the community experiences on a daily basis.

Oftentimes Las Vegas Trail children don’t have outlets to talk about their experiences living in the neighborhood, Harris said. If funds weren’t a factor, Harris would put in place unlimited, readily available counseling.

LVTRise Executive Director Paige Charbonnet watches a video of children talking about their positive Las Vegas Trail Community Center experiences during the annual RISE Luncheon on Nov. 7, 2023, at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth. Charbonnet presented the RISE Award to Stephanie Jackson, Texas Health strategic partnerships director, for her continued support of the nonprofit organization. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jason Green, a Las Vegas Trail community member and Western Hills High School graduate, speaks during a panel discussion at the annual RISE Luncheon on Nov. 7, 2023, at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth. LVTRise helped him get into college and led him down a better path for himself, he said. “They helped me apply for school, get prepared, get utensils that I needed for my dorm and apply for scholarships. And it just helped me so much,” Green said. “I didn’t have a puzzle back home to look back at because my parents didn’t go to school. I wouldn’t be sitting here today. I wouldn’t be in a good position.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Police Officer Nelson “Easy” Ehirim talks about why he is an active member of the Las Vegas Trail community Nov. 7 during a panel discussion at the annual RISE Luncheon. “For me personally, what I would like is for the work to be, well, honest and sincere work,” Ehirim said. “I do the work because I look at these kids and see myself. I see 8-year-old Nelson there whose dad just got deported.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

LVTRise Development Manager Christian Harris, right, speaks during a panel discussion at the annual RISE Luncheon on Nov. 7, 2023, at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth. Harris would put in place more counseling resources at the Las Vegas Trail Community Center if funds were available. “I would bring in unlimited counseling resources, but in a non-formal and non-intimidating way. Maybe something like counseling over lunch or dinner. That way we’re (also) meeting a basic need for the community members,” Harris said. “The way I see it is that to create change, lasting change and healing, it starts in our minds. Counseling is necessary and not something that’s easily or readily accessible.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

LVTRise also launched its Christmas Angel Program at the luncheon. The program allows donors to sponsor a Las Vegas Trail family in need by paying for daily food and health needs.

Ehirim will continue his work in the community.

“If there could be just one 8-year-old Nelson that I could get to and give them tools (that) someone gave me when I was 8 years old, this work will be worth it,” Ehirim said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

