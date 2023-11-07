As an 8-year-old, Fort Worth Police Officer Nelson “Easy” Ehirim remembers seeing his father behind a glass window inside the Comal County Jail.
Before he was deported to Nigeria, Ehirim’s father had one message for him: You’re the man of the house now.
That is why Ehirim, who is more known as Officer Easy in the Las Vegas Trail community, actively mentors youth inside the neighborhood community center.
“The work can be uncomfortable, but it is something that needs to be done, and that is why I’m there,” Ehirim said during a panel discussion at the annual RISE Luncheon Nov. 7 at Ridglea Country Club.
The luncheon featured Ehirim, Las Vegas Trail community member and Western Hills High School graduate Jason Green, and LVTRise Development Manager Christian Harris, who talked about what the community needs and what the community experiences on a daily basis.
Oftentimes Las Vegas Trail children don’t have outlets to talk about their experiences living in the neighborhood, Harris said. If funds weren’t a factor, Harris would put in place unlimited, readily available counseling.
LVTRise also launched its Christmas Angel Program at the luncheon. The program allows donors to sponsor a Las Vegas Trail family in need by paying for daily food and health needs.
Ehirim will continue his work in the community.
“If there could be just one 8-year-old Nelson that I could get to and give them tools (that) someone gave me when I was 8 years old, this work will be worth it,” Ehirim said.
