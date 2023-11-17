State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth, recently announced he is running for reelection.

Romero represents Texas House District 90, which comprises parts of north, south, east and west Fort Worth.

“I filed for re-election on my 50th birthday,” Romero said on his Facebook page. “I’m a humble man with blessings abound, and my family and friends remind me of that everyday. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve Texas House District 90, and thank you Fort Worth for loving me the way you do.”

Romero currently serves on the House Committee on Transportation and the House Committee on Urban Affairs.

He was first elected to House District 90 in 2015 and is in his fifth term. He ran unopposed in 2022. Romero defeated Republican candidate Elva Camacho in 2020.

No challengers have filed to oppose Romeo.

The filing period for elections started Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5 and the general election is Nov. 5.

Legislators earn $7,200 per year.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

