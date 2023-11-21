State Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, announced on Nov. 11 he is running for reelection.

Cook represents Texas House District 96, which comprises Arlington, Burleson, Crowley, Fort Worth, Kennedale, Mansfield and Rendon in Tarrant County.

Cook earned the endorsement of Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Nov. 20.

“I’m honored to earn the endorsement of Governor Abbott! Together, we passed HB 17, to rein in rogue prosecutors who assert their politics into their prosecutorial duties. Look forward to working with you on more great things for Texas,” Cook said on X, previously known as Twitter.

As of Nov. 21, no other known candidates have filed to run against him in the Republican primary.

Cook was elected to the House in 2020. His current term ends in January 2025. He won reelection to the House uncontested in the 2022 election.

The filing period for elections started Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5 and the general election is Nov. 5.

State legislators in Texas earn $7,200 per year.

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.