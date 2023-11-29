U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, is running for a seventh term in Congress.

Veasey has represented Texas’ 33rd Congressional District since its creation as a result of the 2010 census. He won the seat in 2012 and is the only representative the district has ever had.

The district covers parts of Fort Worth, Arlington, Forest Hill, Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Saginaw and Sansom Park and the entirety of Everman. Veasey also represents parts of Dallas County cities, including Dallas, Irving, Farmers Branch, Carrollton and Cockrell Hill.

His district faces many pressing needs surrounding good-paying jobs, infrastructure updates, public education improvements, voting rights and lack of access to affordable quality healthcare, Veasey said in a statement. Veasey said he has combated those issues head-on in Congress, citing close relationships with his Republican counterparts from Texas.

“In a split government like the one we have now, the people of Texas 33 need a leader willing to work across the aisle with Republicans to get things done,” Veasey said. “I am seeking reelection because I want to continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the Biden-Harris Administration to deliver results for the 33rd District of Texas.”

Veasey sits on the House’s Armed Services and Energy and Commerce committees, and serves as co-founder of the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus. He pointed to the Biden administration’s infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act and a program connecting low-income families to broadband internet as examples of his policy victories in Washington. Veasey also secured more than $400 million in federal funds for the Central City / Panther Island flood control project in downtown Fort Worth.

Veasey won reelection in 2022 with 72% of the vote. As of Nov. 29, no challengers have filed to run against Veasey in the Democratic primary. Kurt Schwab, the founder of an organization serving veterans, filed to run in the Republican primary Nov. 27.

The filing period for elections started Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

