When Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, announced that he would run to fill longtime U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s seat, it opened up the race for State House District 97. Cheryl Bean, a fellow Republican, announced she is running to replace Goldman.



Bean is the owner and CEO of B Smart Builders and also serves on the school board for the Texas Center for Arts + Academics, which governs two public charter schools: the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts and the Texas School of the Arts.

Bean did not return a request for comment prior to publication but shared the following in campaign material: “I am a tough Texan with experience that can speak to so much of what our citizens are dealing with right now. From national threats to our border and our land to supporting our business owners and the parents who are just trying to make sure their kids have good opportunities, I am the kind of conservative Texans can count on to toe the line and get the work done. I look forward to showing the voters of HD 97 what a strong and determined representative looks like,” she wrote.



The state attorney general has ruled that school board members may run for a seat in the Texas Legislature but must automatically resign from the board if elected, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.



District 97 covers Benbrook, White Settlement, Crowley and parts of Fort Worth south of Camp Bowie Boulevard and on the Texas Christian University campus.



Rep. Goldman first won the District 97 seat in 2012 and has held it since.



As of this writing, Bean is the only candidate to announce her intention to run for this seat. The filing period ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.



Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.



