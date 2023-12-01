Southlake Mayor John Huffman has announced he is running for U.S. House District 26, currently held by Michael Burgess who will not be running for reelection.

Huffman, a small-business owner, was elected mayor of Southlake in May 2021. He has served on City Council since 2015.

U.S. House District 26 encompasses parts of Cooke, Denton and Wise counties.

“We’re at a critical moment in our country and need leadership who will do more than talk about our problems. I’m ready to bring my record of delivering conservative victories to Congress so we have an unwavering voice to protect our rights, preserve the nation we love, and strengthen America’s future,” Huffman said in a Facebook post announcing his campaign.

According to his campaign website, Huffman plans to focus on limiting government spending, securing the border, and fighting back against what he calls “Marxist authoritarians” in schools.

Huffman was one of the founding donors of Southlake Families PAC, a conservative group that fought against the implementation of Carroll ISD’s diversity plan.

Two other Republicans have filed for this seat, Brandon Gill of Flower Mound and former Denton County Judge Scott Armey of Corinth.

The filing period for elections begins Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

