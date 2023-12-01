Watch: Take a look inside Fort Worth’s newest luxury hotel The Bowie House (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

With a nod to Fort Worth’s western heritage and an eye toward its modern commercial future, a luxury hotel opens on the city’s historic brick boulevard.

Bowie House, the latest addition to the Auberge Resorts Collection, opened to the public Dec. 1 on Camp Bowie Boulevard. Owner Jo Ellard thinks of the hotel as more than just an accommodation.

“It’s an expression of different elements coming together to create something truly unique,” Ellard said.

Bowie House’s design pays homage to Fort Worth’s history, Ellard said. The lobby is chic-western themed; guests are welcomed by cowboy hats and painted longhorn mounts.

“Sophisticated and comfortable,” Ellard said. “We wanted it to reflect its distinctly Texan setting in an entirely original way.”

At the hotel’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 1, Ellard said she wanted the space to feel inviting for Fort Worth residents.

The city hopes to make its Cultural District feel even more inviting, Mayor Mattie Parker said. Bowie House is just another way to do that.

“To put a beautiful, five-star property right in the center of our Cultural District is incredibly significant for our community,” Parker said. “We truly understand the significance of this as we progress into the future.”

The area east of the hotel was once known for industrial spaces and warehouses. Now developed with luxury hotels like Crescent Fort Worth, the upcoming Van Zandt and Bowie House, the district is a destination for luxury and leisure in the city, said general manager Gaylord Lamy.

“The area has some of the best parks, gardens, museums, restaurants and entertainment in Texas,” Lamy said.

Nearby businesses like The Modern and Kimbell Art Museum will be happy with the increased foot traffic, Lamy said. However, nearby residents could still be contentious.

In 2021, Bowie House neighbors and developers clashed over construction, as residents of Arlington Heights and North Hi Mount neighborhoods were fearful of damage to Camp Bowie Boulevard’s brick road among other things.

Ultimately, there was no damage done to the brick roadway, according to a spokesperson for Auberge Resorts Collection.

The four-story, 106-room hotel is Auberge Resorts’ 19th location in the United States. The company would not disclose the cost of construction.

Like all Auberge Resorts rooms, guestrooms at the Bowie House are design-forward, featuring amenities like a personalized bar cart and marble vanities. Room rates start at $609 a night.

The dining experience at Bricks and Horses, the hotel’s restaurant, is a culinary experience also reflective of Fort Worth’s culture, said Ellard.

Chef Antonio Votta’s menu offers food inspired by the region’s ranching legacy, ranging from a variety of steaks and a wild boar chop to lobster thermidor.

The hotel also hopes to operate as a community hub of sorts, Ellard said. It plans to host weddings and private dinners.

Parker hopes the hotel serves as a catalyst for even more growth in the Cultural District. Ellard just hopes people enjoy it.

“Hopefully, everyone comes back again, and again and again,” she said.



Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

