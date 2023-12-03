Precinct 1 Executive Administrator Roderick Miles Jr., a Democrat, announced he is running for Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 1.

Precinct 1 stretches from far southwest Tarrant County through the center of Fort Worth to neighborhoods north of Arlington. The precinct encompasses Fort Worth, Everman, Forest Hill, Edgecliff Village, Crowley and Burleson.

Longtime Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy C. Brooks, a Democrat, announced in September he would not run for the seat. He also immediately announced his support for Miles, who is currently employed as Brooks’ executive administrator.

“My near-decade of hands-on experience has provided the essential training needed to serve Precinct 1 residents,” Miles said. “Our county faces pressing challenges, requiring a leader with a proven track record, insights and the acumen to implement effective solutions.”

To date, one other Democrat, Mia Hall, has filed to run in Precinct 1. Republican Michael Barber also filed to run for the seat.

“For two decades, I’ve had the honor of serving both Precinct 1 residents and the wider Tarrant County community,” Brooks said. “These years in public service have shown me the qualities and dedication required for this role. Roderick Miles Jr. has all those qualities and is ready to serve on day one.”

Miles is a lifelong resident of Tarrant County and spearheaded community initiatives focused around public health, education, homelessness, childhood obesity, human trafficking, truancy and reentry efforts, according to a release.

The filing period for elections ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Commissioners earn $207,952 annually.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

