Wendy Burgess has filed for reelection as the Tarrant County tax assessor-collector.

Burgess, a Republican, has served as the tax assessor-collector since 2019.

The tax assessor-collector is responsible for calculating property tax rates, collecting property taxes and issuing car registrations and licenses. The holder of this office also serves as a non-voting member of the Tarrant Appraisal District board of directors. The tax assessor-collector earns $207,952 annually.

She faces a primary challenge from former Tarrant County Republican chair Rick Barnes. The two faced off in the 2018 Republican primary for the position; Burgess got the most votes and Barnes came in third.

“Serving as your Tax Assessor-Collector is an honor and privilege I don’t take lightly,” Burgess wrote in a Nov. 11 Facebook post. “I’m proud of my office’s award-winning service, as we are accountable to Tarrant County taxpayers down to every penny.”

The filing period for elections ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

