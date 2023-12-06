Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, has filed for reelection to the Texas House of Representatives.

“It has been an honor to be the voice from my community in the Texas Legislature and I humbly ask for your continued support,” she said in a Twitter post.

Collier, an attorney, was first elected in 2013. Her district includes large parts of southeast and south Fort Worth, Edgecliff Village, Everyman and Forest Hill.

Collier serves on the Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee and the Public Health Committee.

The filing period for elections started Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Collier filed on Nov. 11. Primaries are March 5, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5. As of Dec. 6, no opponents have filed to run against Collier.

Legislators earn $7,200 per year.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

