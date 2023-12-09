Yes.

Fort Worth gained 48,542 residents between 2020 and Jan. 1, 2023, making it the fastest growing Texas city during that period, according to population data estimates from the Texas Demographic Center.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area remained the largest region in the state, topping 8 million people for the first time. While the Austin region grew at a slightly faster rate than North Texas, Fort Worth took the title of fastest growing city with 5.3% growth.

The new estimates align with previous reports from the U.S. Census Bureau. Fort Worth was the fastest growing big city in the country between 2021 and 2022, according to census data. The increase of 19,160 people made Fort Worth the 13th largest city in the U.S., behind San Jose, Jacksonville and Austin.

Texas is the only state with more than three cities on the 15 fastest growing large cities list.

