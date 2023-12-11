Democrat Andy Morris is running for District 10 Senate seat currently held by Republican Phil King.



Morris is a immigration lawyer and works for World Relief Texas, a refugee assistance organization. He was previously a City Council member in Aledo, before being called to be a missionary, according to his website. His website says he is passionate about putting “good policy over partisan politics.”

“Andy is committed to building a Texas that is a beacon of hope, justice, love, prosperity and community,” his website states.

Morris’ opponent, King, won his seat outright in 2022 after his Democratic challenger dropped out. District 10 covers multiple counties, including the entirety of Brown, Callahan, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Stephens, Shackelford and parts of Tarrant and Parker counties.

