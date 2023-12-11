U.S. Rep. Roger Williams is running for reelection in Texas’ 25th congressional district.

The district covers parts of Tarrant, Parker, and Johnson counties, as well as Callahan, Comanche, Erath, Hood, Jack, Palo Pinto, Somervell, Stephens and Young counties.

Williams, who has been serving in Congress since 2012, said the success of the state of Texas is his No. 1 priority.

“Now, more than ever, we must fight for families, small businesses, a strong economy and to defend our borders. Most importantly, it is time we put America First!” Williams wrote in an online statement.

Williams is being challenged in the Republican primary by newcomer Matthew Lucci. No Democrats are running. Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

