Chaplains will not replace mental health counselors in Fort Worth ISD — but they can still volunteer like anyone else.

The Fort Worth ISD school board unanimously approved a resolution Dec. 12 to not hire chaplains for duties beyond the scope of a normal volunteer, like reading books or helping during events.

Chaplains can volunteer as long as they meet the same requirements as other volunteers, according to the district. They will not be used to counsel or address the behavioral or mental health needs of students in schools.

“Everyone knows where Fort Worth ISD stands on this,” board member Tobi Jackson said.

Anne Darr, one of the vice presidents of the school board, emphasized that she respects the clergy, but she sees its role as important outside the classroom. Counselors require years of training and certification, and many chaplains lack those credentials, she said.

“They are not school counselors. I think it’s quite insulting that someone who isn’t trained can come in and be a school counselor,” Darr said.

A new state law requires school boards to vote before March 1 whether they will adopt a policy allowing chaplains to serve as volunteers in schools to provide behavioral or mental health support alongside school counselors and social workers. Senate Bill 763 went into effect Sept. 1.

Parents and experts previously told the Fort Worth Report they were confused by the law’s “vague” language.

Neighboring districts also have decided their stances on chaplains in schools. Keller ISD and Northwest ISD adopted resolutions allowing chaplains to volunteer but not replace mental health counselors. The language in the Keller ISD school board’s resolution led a trustee to step down.

School districts and charter schools may employ or accept chaplains as volunteers to provide support, services and programs for students as assigned by their school boards, according to state law.

“I do still want to welcome our clergy members into our schools just like any other person — an engineer, a lawyer, a community activist or whoever it is,” Darr said. “They are welcome to be part of the life of our campuses.”

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.