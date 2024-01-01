Four Fort Worth hospitals are considered among the best in Texas, according to the 2023 U.S. News and World Report.

The publication gave a “high performing” rank to Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest and JPS Health Network.

The hospitals were ranked in two categories: adult speciality rankings and procedure and condition ratings. The specialties include cancer, cardiology surgery, diabetes, geriatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and lung surgery.

U.S. News collected data from 592 hospitals in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio metropolitan areas.

The regional hospital rankings help patients find the top rated hospitals in specialties, common procedures and conditions for the care they need, according to the publication. Thirty of the facilities met high U.S. News standards.

Here is how the Fort Worth hospitals were ranked:

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth ranked eighth overall in Texas and received high-performing recognition for its gastroenterology and GI surgery and neurology and neurosurgery.

What is gastroenterology? It is the study of the functions and diseases of the bile ducts, colon, esophagus, gallbladder, liver, pancreas, small intestine and stomach.

The hospital’s diabetes and hormones and ear, nose and throat services were ranked among the top adult specialties in the nation.

“This recognition affirms our commitment to excellence in delivering safe, high-quality, customer-centric care to community members in Fort Worth and surrounding areas,” Charles Williams, president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, said in a statement. “Our teams are dedicated to making an impact and helping those we serve live well.”

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center is located at 1400 8th Ave. in Fort Worth. (Alexis Allison | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth ranked 20th overall in Texas.

The facility was rated “high performing” in nine adult procedures and conditions:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Colon cancer surgery

Diabetes

Heart attack

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Kidney failure

Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma

Stroke

“We’re continuously striving to do what’s best for our patients and their loved ones,” Joseph DeLeon, president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, said in a statement. “We are committed to providing exceptional patient care with compassion by all involved from the physicians on the medical staff, to nurses, to each and every hospital employee.”

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth is located at 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. (Courtesy photo | Texas Health Resources)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest ranked 23rd overall in Texas. The evaluation of the Benbrook-area hospital included data from Texas Health Hospital Clearfork.

The facility was rated high performing in eight procedures and conditions:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Colon cancer surgery

Diabetes

Kidney failure

Knee replacement

Heart attack

Heart failure

Hip fracture and replacement

“We are dedicated to delivering high-quality care and a seamless experience to our patients,” Ajith Pai, president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, said in a statement. “We are continually working to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve.”

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth is located at 6100 Harris Pkwy. (Courtesy photo | Texas Health Resources)

JPS Health Network

JPS Health Network ranked 24th overall in Texas. The Tarrant County hospital district’s evaluation included data from John Peter Smith Hospital and Trinity Springs Pavilion.

The teaching hospital was rated high performing in seven adult procedures and conditions:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Diabetes

Heart attack

Heart failure

Kidney failure

Pneumonia

Stroke

JPS Health Network declined to comment for this story. Jessica Virnoche, the executive director of communications at JPS, said the executive leaders do not have a statement at this time.

John Peter Smith Hospital, which is JPS Health Network’s flagship location, is located at 1500 S. Main St. in Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

