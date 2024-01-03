Keller ISD named Heather Washington its newest member of the school board in a special meeting Jan. 3.

Washington, a longtime district volunteer and parent, steps into the role amid budget discussions and some community calls for heightened focus on special education.

Washington assumes Ruthie Keyes’ former Place 7 seat.

“My priority? Budget,” Washington said. “Make sure our schools are running properly and keeping all of our great teachers and staff in a position to teach our children.”

Keller ISD is facing a potential $27 million budget deficit, according to the district. School board President Charles Randklev stressed the importance of focusing on the district’s budget landscape.

“Our district right now is at a critical time,” Randklev said. “We are facing a climate where we have received $0 in terms of increase in the basic allotment, $0 pay increases for teachers, $0 for safety and security, and these are just among some of the big ticket items.”

The appointment of Washington will aid the board in pushing through these budget obstacles, he said.

“We need a complete board to weigh in and help the new superintendent move forward, and I think Ms. Washington brings quite a bit of experience,” Randklev said.

The Jan. 3 meeting took place at 8:30 a.m. on a Keller ISD school day.

After some parents expressed concerns to the board about the meeting’s timing, which they felt excluded teachers from participating, Keller resident and parent Adrienne Sullivan urged the board to consider special education as a factor in its decision.

“I would really love to see a board member really dive into that,” Sullivan said. Her sentiment was followed by a round of applause.

The board responded by appointing Washington, who has two children, a seventh grader and an eighth grader, to the district’s dyslexia program.

She has volunteered extensively with Keller ISD parent-teacher associations and various district committees, Washington said, including those focused on safety and health.

She said this experience makes her ready to tackle any problem facing the district.

“I’m very passionate about our school district,” Washington said. “We have great staff, great teachers that care a lot for our kids, and I want better for them.”

When Keyes stepped down due to concerns over the language of the district’s resolution of Senate Bill 763, she left Place 7 open on the board.

The seat is scheduled to be up for election in May 2024. Washington has not yet announced whether she plans to run.



Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @MatthewSgroi1. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.