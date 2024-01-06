No.

No Chinese companies own stakes in or rights to any North Texas tollways.

The North Texas Tollway Authority owns and operates five toll roads in the region, in addition to two bridges and one tunnel. The authority is a political subdivision of the state of Texas and comprises four member counties — Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

In addition, the Texas Department of Transportation operates all North Tarrant Express lanes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. TxDOT signed a 50-year public-private partnership agreement with a Spanish company, Cintra, in 2012 to construct private toll lanes near downtown Fort Worth. Under the agreement, Cintra was responsible for paying for the lanes’ construction, in exchange for the right to collect tolls. Cintra manages highways in nine different countries.

