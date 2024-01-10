After an explosion at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel on Jan. 8, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has announced a change to the parade route to avoid the area near the hotel.

The incident injured 21 people at the hotel, which is located at 810 Houston St.

Revised route for Saturday’s Stock Show parade. (Courtesy photo | Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo)

The parade route has been modified due to downtown street closures resulting from an explosion incident Monday afternoon.

The annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s All Western Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at its usual location on Main Street at Weatherford Street, south of the Tarrant County Courthouse.

The parade will continue south to the Convention Center, turn left at Ninth9th Street and left on Commerce Street, and continue north to Weatherford Street. Reserved seating will remain at Sundance Square and the Convention Center.

According to an earlier news release on the parade, an estimated 3,000 horses are projected to participate in the parade, besting the previous high of 2,800 set in 2023.

The parade began in 1898.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.