Ahead of the start of early voting for the June 5 runoff, the Fort Worth Report and KERA will offer a virtual debate between mayoral runoff candidates Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. The contenders will face off at noon.
by Thomas Martinez, Fort Worth Report
WATCH: Parker, Peoples face off in Fort Worth Report/KERA live debate
May 18, 2021